This morning,

the moths,

the same ones I told you about,

the ones who had been visiting the last few days

landed on my desk.

And then they died.

I didn’t see it happen.

They were just there.

Still.

Like they had finished something.

It seems to have happened right

after I spoke with your great-great aunt.

We almost never talk.

But today, we did.

Almost two hours.

Stories your grandmother refuses to explore and tell.

A friend had encouraged me a few weeks ago:

pull at the threads.

So I have.

And it’s strange,

but I wondered—I really did

if the moths were 'aumākua.

Spirits.

Family, returning to check in.

My father,

maybe?

My sister?

Sometimes our ancestors

come back as animals,

birds,

moths.

They don’t say anything.

They just come.

And then they go.

After the call,

I felt a strange relief.

Like someone had been holding their breath

on my behalf,

and had finally exhaled.

I picked the moths up

gently

and I buried them beneath a small stone

in the planter box on the lanai

where I usually sit.

That spot where the wind moves through the leaves

just enough to remind you

that you're not alone.

I don’t know why I’m telling you this,

except that maybe one day

you’ll feel a presence you can’t explain,

and I want you to know:

It’s possible

it’s them or maybe it’s me.

And it’s okay to stop.

To notice.

To thank them

before they go.