Remember the story—

twenty monks

and one nun

meditating beneath a certain master?

Head shaved,

robe plain,

utterly still—

she was beautiful.

One dusk,

an unsigned letter:

a monk professing love,

asking to meet

beneath the next full moon.

Morning.

She rises,

faces the group,

and says:

“If you truly love me—

then come.

Embrace me.

But now.”