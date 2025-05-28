Interview: The Ungoogleable Michaelangelo

Talking with The Ungoogleable Michaelangelo, author, mythmaker, visual artist, and a self-described Bardo Bard on his new book Lore Spores: Tales & Tools for Enhanced Enchantment. On parasitic possession as pedagogy, the protean potential of mimicry, and language as both spell and vessel. On sculpting the soul through shape shifting, the value of taking on personas, DMT in pair with Vipassana meditation as a microscope for cellular cosmology, and channeling the subconscious through a Hermes-brand archetypewriter. On the metaphysics of coffee withdrawal, personal folklores, pareidolia as daemonic interface, and how a flesh-eating parasite helped him unlock his inner light body. On using tea leaves and pareidolic doodles as oracular portals, the high weirdness of Scottish rap and Shrimp Pimping alter egos, and the mythopoetics of microbial gods. Also: on “Deep Face Blackface”, Goenka impersonations, gay protection, on scanning faces in clouds, the de/conditioning powers of psychedelics, and why being an adult might just mean learning how to play seriously and where the soul is.

People always say “Be Yourself.”

I say, don't be yourself, be somebody else.

It's not until you take leave of the limitations of who you believe yourself to be, that you can become who you really are, that you can become full expression.

On Elimination

A process of elimination leads to a process of illumination.

On Adulthood vs Childhood

For me being an adult is really being a skilled child, 'cause that's the soul really. It's that untarnished part of the self that comes into the world that we must protect at all costs. And that doesn't mean, not adulting or not, doing the necessary things or growing up and maturing, but preserving all of that stuff and you just, becoming more skilled in the things, because I think play is a way to learn.

On Revaulating Meta Reality

Meta reality instead of materiality which looks at matter in a different way because, we think of ourselves as singular self hoods moving through this world. You're Robert. I'm Michael. That's a chair. That's a guitar. But there's actually all these cellular processes and these microbial bacterial processes and all these other living collectives that build and sustain and heal and break down this world of matter upon which the. Of the hallucination of the self rides. And that got me to reevaluate my worldview in a lot of ways. And looking at like the micro, the microbial microbiological implications. 'cause usually we tend to think of things as a dichotomy of materialism and idealism or spirituality which I think there's a secret third thing, which is hinged, hinged on language and the way that affects perception and affects the world.

On improvisational adaptational

I'm not a guy that gets tattoos. I'm more like a mutilation by flesh, eating parasite kind of guy. So when I was going through that the parasitic period of my life is that I'd never had expectations of life where somebody had told me that I wouldn't have flesh eating parasites mutilating me. So just stay open-minded and improvisational and adaptational as things come, I think it's the best attitude to have rather than preconceived notion that that, that bump into the actuality or that are at odds with the actuality of life's unfolding.

The Ungoogleable Michaelanglo

Originating in The Netherlands, The Ungoogleable Michaelangelo is a creator of cosmic, comedic, and contemplative content, here to serve The Lore.

His work finds expression through visual art, written and spoken word, music, film, puppetry, uncanny impressions, performance, and Oracular Interactions.

​He is the host and creator of the podcast Self Portraits As Other People, the narrator of Consciousness and The Bicameral Mind: The Julian Jaynes Society podcast, and the author of The He & The She of It, Impatient Transformations, and Lore Spores, Vol. 1.

Self Portraits as Other People