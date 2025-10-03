Leafbox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eddie's avatar
Eddie
16hEdited

Thanks for sharing! But, was the story told to you in Japanese, or in English?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by LEAFBOX
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 LEAFBOX
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture