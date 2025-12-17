Interview: Guy Duperreault

Speaking with Guy Duperreault, writer, yoga teacher, COVID refugee, and uncompromising seeker of truth. Guy speaks from Oaxaca, Mexico, where he landed after refusing a vaccine mandate cost him his engineering career in Canada and set him walking across the U.S. border with four suitcases and a partner.

Years later these changes have materialized into what unfolds into a discussion that is part spiritual autobiography, part civilizational diagnosis. From Edward de Vere to the Bhagavad Gita, from Kundalini practice to the economics of manufactured consent, Guy draws from eclectic sources with the confidence of someone who has stopped caring whether it sounds respectable. His central provocation that all morality is the rationalized removal of compassion opens into a wider meditation on intimacy, anxiety, and what it means to listen to your body when every institution is asking you not to.

On the fake and the fabricated, on muscle testing and intuition, on leaving Canada, on synchronicity as guidance system, on economics as fakery, on trauma, on the body as truth-teller, on his critiques of feminism but not the feminine, on accountability, on the relativity of time, on Oaxaca, on expression of God, and more…

Connect with Guy Duperreault | Becoming A Refugee in the Time of Covid

Excepts

On Action

Whenever I’m blaming or complaining, I’m giving away my ability to choose action.

On Feminism vs Feminine

We deny the history through mythology of the power of the female. So one of the great lies of feminism is that women are weak. That’s bullshit, right? They’re much stronger than men in many respects, and men respect them much more because women have the ability to create life in a way that men do not have.

On Being Victim

I was a victim of a narcissistic mother. And not only she was a narcissistic mother, she was also angry. And it turns out that she confessed to me when I was 18 years old that she had actually killed me as an infant and that I needed to be revived in some way. I have no recollection of that. Michelle has informed me that the way she killed me was by beating me to death, which I didn’t know.

Post Script from Guy:

Perhaps include a link to my essay on have to and should. That simple change of language has the power to transform life.

Spell Breaking Language-Keys to Unlock Language Locks

Unseen, We Live Bully Stockholm Syndrome And Other Oddities of Being Alive in a Miss-Spelled See of Words

Guy Duperreault. Oct 30, 2023