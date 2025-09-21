Talking with writer, garage mystic, and Lotus Sutra enthusiast, Jigoku — anonymous poster and publisher — on Buddhist intellectual responses to civilization shift. On his treatise Theory of the End, on shitposting, on Buddhist white pills, on the Lotus Sutra, Nichirenism, utopianism, and modernity, on his analysis and response to Francis Fukuyama’s The End of History and the Last Man, on Devadatta as archetype, on Jacques Ellul and the relentless onslaught of technique, on the esoteric, on on Kishio Satomi and the Nichirenist response to modernity machinery, on Nick Land, on Tetsuo: The Iron Man, on Dan da Dan, on the Hungry Ghost press and sutras on Namu Myoho Renge Kyo…
Interview: Jigoku / 地獄ケーキ
On the Lotus Sutra, Technique, and the Theory of the End
Sep 21, 2025
Leafbox Podcast
Interviews with Creatives, Artists, Retailers, Entrepreneurs....
--
Full transcripts @ leafbox.com
Twitter: @leafboxInterviews with Creatives, Artists, Retailers, Entrepreneurs.... -- Full transcripts @ leafbox.com Twitter: @leafbox
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jigokucake
Writes Spiral Seas Subscribe
Recent Episodes