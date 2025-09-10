Interview: Dr Thomas Cook

Beyond the Bad Trip: Psychedelics, Myth, and the Rediscovery of Spiritual Health

Talking with Dr. Thomas Cook, psychiatrist, writer, on navigating the crossroads science, spirituality, and myth. On psychedelics (“bad trips”) as way markers back to the natural state, as tools for dissolving the walls of modern state, on genuine religious connection. On depression ego inward-facing, a comforting puppet show of self-talk, and the bad trip as its opposite: a shattering, outward-facing vision that shocks us back into relationship with the world.

On the modern epidemic of skepticism, rationalism, and invisibility, and how psychedelics remove the Ring of Power to return us to childlike awe, returning us to visible beings once again. On demons, entities, and Tolkien’s Sauron as metaphors for the hidden darkness we deny. On Christianity, paganism, and the rediscovery of primal virtues through psychedelic experience.

On the failures of the pharmacological model of psychiatry and the limits of mainstream science, on folk medicine and scientific humility, on microdosing and sacredness, and on building a moral framework sturdy enough to contain powerful experiences. On the value of different tools, on the dangers and risks of psychedelics, on other ways. On madness as non ego. On introjection, on family as the root of culture, broken homes as the source of modern illness, on monogamy, jealousy, and the natural laws embedded in the human soul.

Dr Cook’s Essay: The Benefits of a Bad Trip

https://beyondmentalhealth.com/the-benefits-of-a-bad-trip/

Dr Cook’s Medical Practice

2022 Leafbox Interview with Dr Cook

Excerpts

On His Latest Essay

So the original motivation is to give a hardheaded, more traditionally psychoanalytic explanation for why a bad trip in particularly heals depression… Psychedelics free people not just from rationalism, but also from moralism and depression is a form of moralism. It's a moral disease. It's a moralistic disease, and science is not moralistic. It's ontological….

On Skepticism

I see the atheist skeptical position as similar to the depressed position. That miraculous, wondrous outwardness that you get from psychedelics, that psychedelics restore people to a genuine religiosity, not a fake one. And they may even break down a person with fake religiosity. I think if they use a psychedelic, it may terrify them that they're not a believer anymore. They now you're back to the square one. Now you're back to where you were when you were a little kid. And you might feel like you're a pagan again. You may go out in the yard and look at the flowers and be tempted to worship them. And that's not a bad thing. That's natural. That's all humanity as it's in its starting point. We, for, that's just the starting point in humanity. You have to have sympathy on it.

On Universal Soul

It's hippie dippy, but it's also Native American. It's also Catholic. It's also Pagan. It's also Roman. It's also Viking. It's also Samoan. It's also Eskimo. Just look around the world. What do people value the most is family and their souls and the state of their soul.

Dr. Cook does not recommend the use of any federally illegal drug.