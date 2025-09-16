Interview: J.J Montagnier

Talking with J.J Montagnier, writer, traveler, and scholar of cycle science, the systems on the hidden rhythms of history, the meta physical energy trends that shape civilizations and that that help us navigate moments of collapse and renewal. On the Mayan calendars, Vedic Yuga cycles, and the mimetic rivalry and the Jungian archetypes that move beneath politics and culture. On liminality and transition, peak oil and peak centralization, and the coming age of decentralization and spiritual resurgence.

On J.J’s lifelong journey across continents seeking wisdom in ancient teachings and living systems. On his path from Jungian psychology and archetypal studies, on the Tower of Babel as metaphor, on the relationship between material energy decline and spiritual energy ascent, and on how these forces echo through our present moment.

On how to prepare for what comes next not through fear or apocalypse fantasies, but by maintain openness, awareness, reverence, and adaptability.

Excerpts

We are in a Tower of Babel scenario where we have had convergence for decades and we are now finally, reaching a point where we will have peak centralization, which will be temporary because when we see a major material energy decline, it would be very difficult for the centralization to be maintained and or at the same level. We are transitioning from a high materialism to a low materialism, more or less. As we enter an era of physical energy declines. We might also enter an era of spiritual energy inclines in terms of we will become more spiritual, less materialistic consciously at the same time when we are, we actually need to adapt and adjust to less energy material energy in reality. I think the transition we will be going through will require an openness, a greater openness, let's say, to meta metaphysical concepts. Simply because I think life will become too weird really to understand what's going on without having some metaphysical understanding of what's unfolding.

J.J’s latest essay discussed:

https://energyshifts.net/mimetic-rivalry-in-the-tower-of-babel/

J.J. Montagnier is an independent writer based in the Southern Hemisphere. His main areas of interest are depth-psychology, consciousness, ancient civilisations, mythology, archaeology, anthropology, philosophy and metaphysics.

https://energyshifts.net/

For those interested in more depth and information on Mayan systems: Mayan Wisdom Project is a valuable resource:

https://www.themayanwisdomproject.com/