Interview: Luke Dodson

Talking with Luke Dodson, writer, mythographer, seeker, navigator of sovereign archetypes on cycles of collapse and renewal, on Jungian echoes, Campbellian journeys, and the sovereign myths that guard and dissolve empires. On the lawful sovereign who consolidates, the terrible sovereign who expands, and how their endless duel haunts the present moment. On his transition from writing on socio-political issues, on Extinction Rebellion and climate apocalypse liturgies, on doomer fantasies, on the current situation in the UK, to focusing deeply on spiritual and comparative mythological studies. On the nature of occult practices, spiritual grounding, on the toolkit of orientation, daily rituals as compass, and myth as a technology for navigating psychic weather. On the spiritual matrices, on entities, on the parapolitical, on self work vs outer work, spiritual research as spiritual practice, on the complexities of mythic archetypes and their reflections on modern spiritual and political landscapes…

Excerpts

On Collapse Cycles

“A better word than a collapse would be the ending of a cycle. And in order for a cycle to end, something has to die so that something else can come out.

And we see cycles in everything in nature. It could be, you could argue a base, some sort of cyclical process.



So we have this negative association with the term collapse, and we have this idea that it's, oh, it's it's bad thing and we need to have infinite better things in the future… I think it, it would probably be better if we collapse, because if we don't, I think that the future would be, I'd be more concerned about the future of a non collapse.”

On the Role of the Soul in the Spiritual Ecology

“Beyond the physical, the body extends into subtler and subtler levels. Most of us believe we are confined to flesh, but experiences suggest otherwise: premonitions, psychic contact, thinking of someone just as they call you, or calling them to find they were thinking of you. An occultist might say these are points of contact…our subtle bodies signaling across a more refined level of reality, like sending out a flare into the astral level… that another picks up unconsciously. We are encountering these layers all the time. We don't necessarily just realize it, we don't necessarily have a language that can conceptualize it.”

On Self Work and Externalities

“It is much better to work on changing yourself than to work on changing the world outside. 'Cause first of all, it works. It is easier and it's also less dangerous because if you start to move things shove things around. In the outside world, if you're not really careful and you're not making sure that you're really in line with where things want to go naturally, where the Dao wants to flow, as it were, then you're setting yourself up for a lot of instability. 'cause there's always second order consequences and third order consequences of everything you do. And in like occultism, that's kicked up to the max because of what you put out, you'll get back. So if you, for example if you put a hex on someone, you're putting a hex on yourself sooner or later it's gonna come back at you.”

On Self Monitoring

“ A lot of self-monitoring because anyone who's dealing with archetypes and then archetypes in their own life is at risk of going completely insane.”

On Utopian Visions

“ Fully automated luxury space communism just sounds horrific.”

Connect with Luke Dodson

Flint & Steel