Interview: Rurik Skywalker
Unveiling the Zone: Exploring Rebellion, Metaphysics, and Identity with Rurik Skywalker
Jan 21
LEAFBOX
Rurik Skywalker
1:50:03
Notes: Walk Across Los Angeles—A Love Letter
A Love Letter to Place in Times of Chaos, Resilience, and Humanity
Jan 17
LEAFBOX
Interview: Matt Cardin
A Deep Dive into Creativity, Non-Duality, Religion, and Horror
Jan 5
LEAFBOX
Matt Cardin
58:26
December 2024
Notes: On 2024 - Pulling Up Anchors
Waypoints for Navigating Forgiveness, Creativity, and Connection
Dec 30, 2024
LEAFBOX
Flash Fiction: The Herdsman, the Goats, and the Wolf
What was he really?
Dec 22, 2024
LEAFBOX
Interview: Benjamin Lucas
A Dissident Perspective on Individualized Learning, Tutor-Based Teaching, and the Parent’s Central Role
Dec 19, 2024
LEAFBOX
48:43
Interview: Tom Davidson-Marx of Aloha Sangha
Aloha to Nirvana: Insight on Buddhism, Meditation, and Building a Compassionate Community and Balanced Lay Practice
Dec 17, 2024
LEAFBOX
1:22:09
November 2024
Notes: Fractured Rituals
Coffee, Rituals, and ChatGPT: An Encyclopedia, Oracle, and Psychologist
Nov 22, 2024
LEAFBOX
Notes: Add a Fountain
A Lesson in Channeling Criticism
Nov 15, 2024
LEAFBOX
Flash Fiction: Molten
Echoes in the Lava
Nov 8, 2024
LEAFBOX
October 2024
Notes: The Dao of Input and Output
Harmonizing The Dao of Consumption and Creation: Proposing Quotas for Creative Consumption and Production
Oct 28, 2024
LEAFBOX
Notes: Lessons from The One Straw Revolution
Business + Life Lessons from an unlikely source: The "Do Nothing Approach" from a 1970s Natural Farming Classic
Oct 20, 2024
LEAFBOX
