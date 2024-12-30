Leafbox

December 2024

Notes: On 2024 - Pulling Up Anchors
Waypoints for Navigating Forgiveness, Creativity, and Connection
  
LEAFBOX
Flash Fiction: The Herdsman, the Goats, and the Wolf
What was he really?
  
LEAFBOX
Interview: Benjamin Lucas
A Dissident Perspective on Individualized Learning, Tutor-Based Teaching, and the Parent’s Central Role
  
LEAFBOX
48:43
Interview: Tom Davidson-Marx of Aloha Sangha
Aloha to Nirvana: Insight on Buddhism, Meditation, and Building a Compassionate Community and Balanced Lay Practice
  
LEAFBOX
1:22:09

November 2024

October 2024

